|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|58
|38
|16
|4
|0
|80
|212
|160
|Adirondack
|59
|31
|21
|5
|2
|69
|189
|173
|Maine
|59
|32
|25
|1
|1
|66
|184
|197
|Manchester
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|190
|196
|Brampton
|58
|29
|23
|5
|1
|64
|194
|180
|Worcester
|57
|26
|22
|5
|4
|61
|152
|170
|Reading
|59
|25
|25
|4
|5
|59
|178
|192
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|60
|40
|15
|5
|0
|85
|229
|150
|Orlando
|55
|31
|20
|4
|0
|66
|197
|186
|Jacksonville
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|170
|177
|South Carolina
|58
|26
|27
|5
|0
|57
|171
|183
|Atlanta
|56
|24
|24
|7
|1
|56
|151
|165
|Norfolk
|59
|23
|29
|4
|3
|53
|179
|225
|Greenville
|60
|21
|34
|3
|2
|47
|158
|214
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|57
|40
|10
|4
|3
|87
|227
|136
|Toledo
|57
|33
|16
|5
|3
|74
|204
|182
|Kalamazoo
|57
|30
|24
|1
|2
|63
|201
|214
|Fort Wayne
|56
|27
|20
|3
|6
|63
|178
|202
|Wheeling
|59
|27
|25
|6
|1
|61
|205
|196
|Indy
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|183
|201
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|60
|34
|20
|4
|2
|74
|188
|168
|Idaho
|58
|34
|20
|2
|2
|72
|193
|160
|Utah
|58
|32
|19
|4
|3
|71
|194
|171
|Kansas City
|57
|30
|23
|3
|1
|64
|182
|176
|Rapid City
|60
|23
|29
|5
|3
|54
|139
|193
|Wichita
|58
|22
|27
|6
|3
|53
|173
|204
|Allen
|62
|21
|35
|4
|2
|48
|177
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 5, Reading 3
Newfoundland 4, Reading 2
Worcester 5, Adirondack 0
Maine 3, Norfolk 1
Brampton 4, Toledo 1
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 5
Kansas City 6, Allen 0
Rapid City 1, Utah 0
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Orlando at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
