|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|60
|39
|17
|4
|0
|82
|219
|165
|Adirondack
|61
|31
|22
|5
|3
|70
|192
|179
|Maine
|61
|33
|25
|2
|1
|69
|189
|200
|Manchester
|60
|31
|25
|2
|2
|66
|193
|197
|Brampton
|59
|30
|23
|5
|1
|66
|199
|183
|Worcester
|59
|28
|22
|5
|4
|65
|161
|173
|Reading
|60
|25
|26
|4
|5
|59
|181
|197
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|42
|15
|5
|0
|89
|236
|154
|Orlando
|57
|32
|21
|4
|0
|68
|202
|193
|Jacksonville
|61
|32
|25
|2
|2
|68
|175
|180
|South Carolina
|60
|27
|28
|5
|0
|59
|174
|188
|Atlanta
|58
|24
|25
|7
|2
|57
|155
|172
|Norfolk
|60
|23
|30
|4
|3
|53
|180
|231
|Greenville
|62
|21
|35
|3
|3
|48
|161
|219
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|58
|41
|10
|4
|3
|89
|231
|138
|Toledo
|57
|33
|16
|5
|3
|74
|204
|182
|Fort Wayne
|57
|28
|20
|3
|6
|65
|181
|204
|Kalamazoo
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|204
|219
|Wheeling
|59
|27
|25
|6
|1
|61
|205
|196
|Indy
|59
|28
|28
|2
|1
|59
|187
|206
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|60
|35
|21
|2
|2
|74
|199
|165
|Tulsa
|60
|34
|20
|4
|2
|74
|188
|168
|Utah
|59
|32
|20
|4
|3
|71
|194
|174
|Kansas City
|58
|31
|23
|3
|1
|66
|191
|179
|Rapid City
|61
|24
|29
|5
|3
|56
|142
|193
|Wichita
|60
|23
|28
|6
|3
|55
|178
|210
|Allen
|63
|21
|36
|4
|2
|48
|180
|236
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Orlando 1
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO
Maine 4, South Carolina 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2, SO
Cincinnati 4, Indy 2
Kansas City 9, Allen 3
Rapid City 3, Utah 0
Wichita 4, Idaho 2
Brampton 5, Reading 3
Orlando 4, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 2, Maine 1, OT
Florida 4, Atlanta 3, SO
Manchester 3, Adirondack 1
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Worcester 6, Norfolk 1
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
