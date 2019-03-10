All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 60 39 17 4 1 83 222 169 Adirondack 61 31 22 5 3 70 192 179 Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200 Manchester 61 32 25 2 2 68 196 199 Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189 Worcester 59 28 22 5 4 65 161 173 Reading 61 26 26 4 5 61 187 201 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 62 42 15 5 0 89 236 154 Orlando 57 33 21 4 0 70 206 196 Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184 South Carolina 60 27 28 5 0 59 174 188 Atlanta 59 25 25 7 2 59 159 173 Norfolk 61 23 30 5 3 54 182 234 Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 58 41 10 4 3 89 231 138 Toledo 58 33 17 5 3 74 205 186 Fort Wayne 58 29 20 3 6 67 185 205 Kalamazoo 60 31 25 2 2 66 208 222 Wheeling 60 27 25 6 2 62 208 200 Indy 59 28 28 2 1 59 187 206 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171 Tulsa 61 34 21 4 2 74 190 171 Utah 60 32 20 4 4 72 196 177 Kansas City 58 31 23 3 1 66 191 179 Rapid City 62 25 29 5 3 58 145 195 Wichita 61 24 28 6 3 57 184 215 Allen 64 22 36 4 2 50 183 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 5, Reading 3

Orlando 4, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 2, Maine 1, OT

Florida 4, Atlanta 3, SO

Manchester 3, Adirondack 1

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Worcester 6, Norfolk 1

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 1

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2, SO

Wichita 6, Idaho 5, OT

Sunday’s Games

Reading 6, Brampton 4

Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, SO

Manchester 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1

Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

