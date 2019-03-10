Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 60 39 17 4 1 83 222 169
Adirondack 61 31 22 5 3 70 192 179
Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200
Manchester 60 31 25 2 2 66 193 197
Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189
Worcester 59 28 22 5 4 65 161 173
Reading 61 26 26 4 5 61 187 201
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 62 42 15 5 0 89 236 154
Orlando 57 33 21 4 0 70 206 196
Jacksonville 61 32 25 2 2 68 175 180
South Carolina 60 27 28 5 0 59 174 188
Atlanta 58 24 25 7 2 57 155 172
Norfolk 60 23 30 4 3 53 180 231
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 58 41 10 4 3 89 231 138
Toledo 58 33 17 5 3 74 205 186
Fort Wayne 58 29 20 3 6 67 185 205
Kalamazoo 60 31 25 2 2 66 208 222
Wheeling 60 27 25 6 2 62 208 200
Indy 59 28 28 2 1 59 187 206
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171
Tulsa 61 34 21 4 2 74 190 171
Utah 60 32 20 4 4 72 196 177
Kansas City 58 31 23 3 1 66 191 179
Rapid City 62 25 29 5 3 58 145 195
Wichita 61 24 28 6 3 57 184 215
Allen 64 22 36 4 2 50 183 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 5, Reading 3

Orlando 4, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 2, Maine 1, OT

Florida 4, Atlanta 3, SO

Manchester 3, Adirondack 1

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Worcester 6, Norfolk 1

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1

Fort Wayne 4, Toledo 1

Allen 3, Tulsa 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2, SO

Wichita 6, Idaho 5, OT

Sunday’s Games

Reading 6, Brampton 4

Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, SO

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

