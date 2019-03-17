Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 17, 2019 5:47 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 64 39 19 4 2 84 231 184
Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187
Maine 63 34 26 2 1 71 197 209
Worcester 62 30 23 5 4 69 171 180
Manchester 62 32 26 2 2 68 198 204
Brampton 62 30 26 5 1 66 206 197
Reading 64 27 28 4 5 63 196 214
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168
Orlando 60 34 21 4 1 73 216 203
Jacksonville 63 33 26 2 2 70 178 185
South Carolina 65 29 30 5 1 64 191 206
Atlanta 62 27 25 7 3 64 166 179
Norfolk 63 24 31 5 3 56 189 239
Greenville 63 21 36 3 3 48 162 221
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 45 10 4 3 97 248 146
Toledo 62 35 19 5 3 78 213 197
Fort Wayne 61 31 21 3 6 71 197 213
Kalamazoo 63 32 27 2 2 68 213 230
Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214
Wheeling 63 28 27 6 2 64 213 209
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173
Idaho 62 35 22 3 2 75 206 177
Utah 62 33 21 4 4 74 202 181
Kansas City 61 32 24 3 2 69 199 191
Rapid City 64 26 30 5 3 60 149 201
Wichita 62 24 29 6 3 57 186 218
Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 1

Indy 5, Reading 1

Orlando 6, Idaho 2

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Maine 3

Toledo 3, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 0

Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2

Utah 5, Rapid City 2

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 2

Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Adirondack 6, Reading 3

Maine 5, Newfoundland 4, SO

Atlanta 2, Norfolk 1

South Carolina 6, Florida 4

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

