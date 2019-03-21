Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 21, 2019 10:04 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 65 40 19 4 2 86 236 185
Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187
Maine 63 34 26 2 1 71 197 209
Manchester 64 33 27 2 2 70 206 213
Worcester 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 187
Brampton 62 30 26 5 1 66 206 197
Reading 64 27 28 4 5 63 196 214
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168
Orlando 63 35 23 4 1 75 224 215
Jacksonville 64 33 27 2 2 70 179 191
South Carolina 66 30 30 5 1 66 195 208
Atlanta 63 27 26 7 3 64 167 184
Norfolk 64 25 31 5 3 58 195 240
Greenville 64 22 36 3 3 50 167 224
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 64 46 11 4 3 99 255 151
Toledo 63 36 19 5 3 80 217 200
Fort Wayne 62 31 22 3 6 71 200 217
Kalamazoo 64 33 27 2 2 70 217 233
Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214
Wheeling 64 28 28 6 2 64 214 213
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 64 37 22 3 2 79 217 180
x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173
Utah 63 33 22 4 4 74 205 185
Kansas City 63 32 26 3 2 69 204 200
Rapid City 65 27 30 5 3 62 153 204
Wichita 63 24 29 7 3 58 191 224
Allen 66 23 37 4 2 52 189 247

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 1

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 5, Kansas City 3

Orlando 5, Atlanta 1

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

