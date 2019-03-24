Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 24, 2019 4:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 67 41 20 4 2 88 241 192
Adirondack 66 34 24 5 3 76 212 197
Maine 64 35 26 2 1 73 199 210
Manchester 65 34 27 2 2 72 210 214
Brampton 65 33 26 5 1 72 218 201
Worcester 65 30 25 6 4 70 177 193
Reading 66 28 28 4 6 66 203 219
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 67 45 16 5 1 96 254 172
Orlando 64 36 23 4 1 77 228 218
Jacksonville 66 34 28 2 2 72 187 197
South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213
Atlanta 64 28 26 7 3 66 171 187
Norfolk 66 26 32 5 3 60 201 248
Greenville 65 22 37 3 3 50 169 231
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 65 47 11 4 3 101 258 153
Toledo 64 36 20 5 3 80 217 202
Kalamazoo 65 34 27 2 2 72 220 235
Fort Wayne 64 31 23 4 6 72 204 223
Indy 65 31 30 2 2 66 204 221
Wheeling 66 29 29 6 2 66 221 218
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 66 39 22 3 2 83 224 181
x-Tulsa 64 37 21 4 2 80 206 178
x-Utah 65 34 23 4 4 76 213 193
Kansas City 65 32 28 3 2 69 210 209
Rapid City 67 27 32 5 3 62 154 211
Wichita 64 24 30 7 3 58 196 230
Allen 68 24 38 4 2 54 197 255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Worcester 1

Orlando 4, Florida 3, SO

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, SO

South Carolina 7, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Brampton 4, Adirondack 1

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Atlanta 4, Kansas City 3

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Allen 6, Utah 3

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5

Idaho 4, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 6, Adirondack 3

Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

