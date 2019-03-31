All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196 Adirondack 68 36 24 5 3 80 219 201 Manchester 69 36 29 2 2 76 221 225 Brampton 68 34 28 5 1 74 227 205 Maine 67 35 29 2 1 73 205 226 Reading 69 31 28 4 6 72 216 224 Worcester 67 30 27 6 4 70 178 204 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178 Orlando 67 37 25 4 1 79 234 229 Jacksonville 69 36 29 2 2 76 195 207 Atlanta 68 31 27 7 3 72 188 196 South Carolina 69 32 31 5 1 70 209 216 Norfolk 69 26 35 5 3 60 207 264 Greenville 68 23 39 3 3 52 176 238 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 68 49 12 4 3 105 273 166 x-Toledo 67 37 21 6 3 83 222 208 Fort Wayne 68 33 25 4 6 76 217 236 Kalamazoo 68 35 28 2 3 75 225 242 Indy 68 33 31 2 2 70 216 232 Wheeling 68 30 29 6 3 69 229 225 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 69 40 24 3 2 85 232 192 x-Tulsa 67 39 22 4 2 84 215 187 x-Utah 68 35 24 4 5 79 221 203 Kansas City 68 33 30 3 2 71 219 220 Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219 Wichita 68 26 31 8 3 63 210 246 Allen 70 25 39 4 2 56 207 261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Reading 6, Maine 2

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Brampton 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4

Toledo 4, Kansas City 1

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 2

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO

Utah 5, Allen 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 2

Florida 6, Norfolk 2

Reading 3, Wheeling 2, SO

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Brampton 7, Worcester 0

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3

Allen 7, Wichita 1

Tulsa 2, Utah 1, SO

Rapid City 3, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

