The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

March 31, 2019 5:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196
Adirondack 69 37 24 5 3 82 226 206
Manchester 69 36 29 2 2 76 221 225
Brampton 68 34 28 5 1 74 227 205
Maine 68 35 30 2 1 73 210 233
Reading 69 31 28 4 6 72 216 224
Worcester 67 30 27 6 4 70 178 204
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178
x-Orlando 68 38 25 4 1 81 239 231
Jacksonville 69 36 29 2 2 76 195 207
South Carolina 70 33 31 5 1 72 213 218
Atlanta 69 31 28 7 3 72 190 200
Norfolk 69 26 35 5 3 60 207 264
Greenville 69 23 40 3 3 52 178 243
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 68 49 12 4 3 105 273 166
x-Toledo 67 37 21 6 3 83 222 208
Fort Wayne 68 33 25 4 6 76 217 236
Kalamazoo 68 35 28 2 3 75 225 242
Indy 68 33 31 2 2 70 216 232
Wheeling 68 30 29 6 3 69 229 225
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 69 40 24 3 2 85 232 192
x-Tulsa 67 39 22 4 2 84 215 187
x-Utah 68 35 24 4 5 79 221 203
x-Kansas City 68 33 30 3 2 71 219 220
Rapid City 70 29 32 5 4 67 165 219
Wichita 68 26 31 8 3 63 210 246
Allen 70 25 39 4 2 56 207 261

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 2

Florida 6, Norfolk 2

Reading 3, Wheeling 2, SO

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

Jacksonville 4, Atlanta 3

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Brampton 7, Worcester 0

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City 5, Fort Wayne 2

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3

Allen 7, Wichita 1

Tulsa 2, Utah 1, SO

Rapid City 3, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Greenville 2

Adirondack 7, Maine 5

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

