The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

March 1, 2019 10:22 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 55 36 15 4 0 76 198 148
Adirondack 56 30 19 5 2 67 179 163
Manchester 58 30 24 2 2 64 189 188
Maine 56 30 25 0 1 61 174 189
Brampton 56 27 23 5 1 60 183 174
Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168
Reading 56 24 23 4 5 57 168 181
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 57 37 15 5 0 79 217 146
Orlando 54 31 19 4 0 66 195 182
Jacksonville 56 29 23 2 2 62 164 167
South Carolina 56 25 26 5 0 55 165 178
Atlanta 53 23 22 7 1 54 144 154
Norfolk 57 23 27 4 3 53 176 217
Greenville 58 20 33 3 2 45 151 208
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 54 38 9 4 3 83 214 128
Toledo 54 31 15 5 3 70 187 178
Kalamazoo 55 29 23 1 2 61 196 207
Fort Wayne 53 26 18 3 6 61 170 183
Wheeling 56 26 24 5 1 58 195 185
Indy 54 26 25 2 1 55 176 187
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 56 33 19 2 2 70 188 157
Tulsa 57 31 20 4 2 68 178 163
Utah 55 31 18 4 2 68 187 163
Kansas City 53 28 21 3 1 60 172 168
Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204
Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190
Allen 58 20 32 4 2 46 170 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 2, South Carolina 1

Wichita 2, Rapid City 1

Friday’s Games

Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Orlando 7, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

