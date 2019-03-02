Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 2, 2019 9:40 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 56 36 16 4 0 76 203 155
Adirondack 57 31 19 5 2 69 187 164
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Maine 57 31 25 0 1 63 178 192
Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179
Reading 57 25 23 4 5 59 173 183
Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 58 38 15 5 0 81 221 148
Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186
Jacksonville 57 29 24 2 2 62 166 172
South Carolina 57 26 26 5 0 57 170 180
Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161
Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222
Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 55 39 9 4 3 85 222 130
Toledo 54 31 15 5 3 70 187 178
Kalamazoo 55 29 23 1 2 61 196 207
Fort Wayne 53 26 18 3 6 61 170 183
Wheeling 56 26 24 5 1 58 195 185
Indy 55 26 26 2 1 55 178 195
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 57 34 19 2 2 72 192 158
Tulsa 58 32 20 4 2 70 183 166
Utah 56 31 18 4 3 69 190 167
Kansas City 54 28 22 3 1 60 173 172
Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204
Rapid City 58 22 28 5 3 52 137 190
Allen 59 20 33 4 2 46 173 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Reading 5, Norfolk 1

Wheeling 5, Toledo 2

Orlando 7, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2

Cincinnati 8, Indy 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 3

Idaho 4, Kansas City 1

Maine 4, Utah 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 8, Manchester 1

Greenville 5, Atlanta 3

Florida 4, Orlando 2

Reading 5, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

