|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|56
|36
|16
|4
|0
|76
|203
|155
|Adirondack
|57
|31
|19
|5
|2
|69
|187
|164
|Manchester
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|190
|196
|Maine
|57
|31
|25
|0
|1
|63
|178
|192
|Brampton
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|190
|179
|Reading
|57
|25
|23
|4
|5
|59
|173
|183
|Worcester
|55
|24
|22
|5
|4
|57
|143
|168
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|57
|37
|15
|5
|0
|79
|217
|146
|Orlando
|54
|31
|19
|4
|0
|66
|195
|182
|Jacksonville
|57
|29
|24
|2
|2
|62
|166
|172
|South Carolina
|57
|26
|26
|5
|0
|57
|170
|180
|Atlanta
|54
|24
|22
|7
|1
|56
|147
|156
|Norfolk
|58
|23
|28
|4
|3
|53
|178
|222
|Greenville
|59
|20
|34
|3
|2
|45
|153
|211
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|55
|39
|9
|4
|3
|85
|222
|130
|Toledo
|54
|31
|15
|5
|3
|70
|187
|178
|Kalamazoo
|55
|29
|23
|1
|2
|61
|196
|207
|Fort Wayne
|53
|26
|18
|3
|6
|61
|170
|183
|Wheeling
|56
|26
|24
|5
|1
|58
|195
|185
|Indy
|55
|26
|26
|2
|1
|55
|178
|195
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|57
|34
|19
|2
|2
|72
|192
|158
|Tulsa
|58
|32
|20
|4
|2
|70
|183
|166
|Utah
|56
|31
|18
|4
|3
|69
|190
|167
|Kansas City
|54
|28
|22
|3
|1
|60
|173
|172
|Wichita
|58
|22
|27
|6
|3
|53
|173
|204
|Rapid City
|58
|22
|28
|5
|3
|52
|137
|190
|Allen
|59
|20
|33
|4
|2
|46
|173
|218
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Brampton 6, Newfoundland 1
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Reading 5, Norfolk 1
Wheeling 5, Toledo 2
Orlando 7, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 5
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 2
Cincinnati 8, Indy 2
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Tulsa 5, Allen 3
Idaho 4, Kansas City 1
Maine 4, Utah 3, SO
Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5
Adirondack 8, Manchester 1
Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading 5, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
