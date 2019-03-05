Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 5, 2019 8:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 57 37 16 4 0 78 208 158
Adirondack 58 31 20 5 2 69 189 168
Maine 58 31 25 1 1 64 181 196
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179
Worcester 56 25 22 5 4 59 147 170
Reading 58 25 24 4 5 59 176 188
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 39 15 5 0 83 225 149
Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186
Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177
South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183
Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161
Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222
Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 57 40 10 4 3 87 227 136
Toledo 56 33 15 5 3 74 203 178
Kalamazoo 57 30 24 1 2 63 201 214
Wheeling 58 27 24 6 1 61 200 190
Fort Wayne 55 26 20 3 6 61 172 197
Indy 57 27 27 2 1 57 183 201
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168
Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160
Utah 57 32 18 4 3 71 194 170
Kansas City 56 29 23 3 1 62 176 176
Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204
Rapid City 59 22 29 5 3 52 138 193
Allen 61 21 34 4 2 48 177 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.