|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|57
|37
|16
|4
|0
|78
|208
|158
|Adirondack
|58
|31
|20
|5
|2
|69
|189
|168
|Maine
|58
|31
|25
|1
|1
|64
|181
|196
|Manchester
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|190
|196
|Brampton
|57
|28
|23
|5
|1
|62
|190
|179
|Worcester
|56
|25
|22
|5
|4
|59
|147
|170
|Reading
|58
|25
|24
|4
|5
|59
|176
|188
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|59
|39
|15
|5
|0
|83
|225
|149
|Orlando
|55
|31
|20
|4
|0
|66
|197
|186
|Jacksonville
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|170
|177
|South Carolina
|58
|26
|27
|5
|0
|57
|171
|183
|Atlanta
|55
|24
|23
|7
|1
|56
|150
|161
|Norfolk
|58
|23
|28
|4
|3
|53
|178
|222
|Greenville
|60
|21
|34
|3
|2
|47
|158
|214
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|57
|40
|10
|4
|3
|87
|227
|136
|Toledo
|56
|33
|15
|5
|3
|74
|203
|178
|Kalamazoo
|57
|30
|24
|1
|2
|63
|201
|214
|Wheeling
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|200
|190
|Fort Wayne
|55
|26
|20
|3
|6
|61
|172
|197
|Indy
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|183
|201
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|60
|34
|20
|4
|2
|74
|188
|168
|Idaho
|58
|34
|20
|2
|2
|72
|193
|160
|Utah
|57
|32
|18
|4
|3
|71
|194
|170
|Kansas City
|56
|29
|23
|3
|1
|62
|176
|176
|Wichita
|58
|22
|27
|6
|3
|53
|173
|204
|Rapid City
|59
|22
|29
|5
|3
|52
|138
|193
|Allen
|61
|21
|34
|4
|2
|48
|177
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 5, Reading 3
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
