All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 58 38 16 4 0 80 212 160 Adirondack 58 31 20 5 2 69 189 168 Maine 58 31 25 1 1 64 181 196 Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196 Brampton 57 28 23 5 1 62 190 179 Worcester 56 25 22 5 4 59 147 170 Reading 59 25 25 4 5 59 178 192 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 59 39 15 5 0 83 225 149 Orlando 55 31 20 4 0 66 197 186 Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177 South Carolina 58 26 27 5 0 57 171 183 Atlanta 55 24 23 7 1 56 150 161 Norfolk 58 23 28 4 3 53 178 222 Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 57 40 10 4 3 87 227 136 Toledo 56 33 15 5 3 74 203 178 Kalamazoo 57 30 24 1 2 63 201 214 Wheeling 58 27 24 6 1 61 200 190 Fort Wayne 55 26 20 3 6 61 172 197 Indy 57 27 27 2 1 57 183 201 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168 Idaho 58 34 20 2 2 72 193 160 Utah 57 32 18 4 3 71 194 170 Kansas City 56 29 23 3 1 62 176 176 Wichita 58 22 27 6 3 53 173 204 Rapid City 59 22 29 5 3 52 138 193 Allen 61 21 34 4 2 48 177 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Reading 2

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

