|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|59
|39
|16
|4
|0
|82
|217
|161
|Adirondack
|60
|31
|21
|5
|3
|70
|191
|176
|Maine
|60
|33
|25
|1
|1
|68
|188
|198
|Manchester
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|190
|196
|Brampton
|58
|29
|23
|5
|1
|64
|194
|180
|Worcester
|58
|27
|22
|5
|4
|63
|155
|172
|Reading
|59
|25
|25
|4
|5
|59
|178
|192
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|41
|15
|5
|0
|87
|232
|151
|Orlando
|56
|31
|21
|4
|0
|66
|198
|191
|Jacksonville
|59
|30
|25
|2
|2
|64
|170
|177
|South Carolina
|59
|26
|28
|5
|0
|57
|172
|187
|Atlanta
|57
|24
|25
|7
|1
|56
|152
|168
|Norfolk
|59
|23
|29
|4
|3
|53
|179
|225
|Greenville
|60
|21
|34
|3
|2
|47
|158
|214
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|58
|41
|10
|4
|3
|89
|231
|138
|Toledo
|57
|33
|16
|5
|3
|74
|204
|182
|Fort Wayne
|57
|28
|20
|3
|6
|65
|181
|204
|Kalamazoo
|58
|30
|24
|2
|2
|64
|203
|217
|Wheeling
|59
|27
|25
|6
|1
|61
|205
|196
|Indy
|58
|27
|28
|2
|1
|57
|185
|205
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|59
|35
|20
|2
|2
|74
|197
|161
|Tulsa
|60
|34
|20
|4
|2
|74
|188
|168
|Utah
|58
|32
|19
|4
|3
|71
|194
|171
|Kansas City
|57
|30
|23
|3
|1
|64
|182
|176
|Rapid City
|60
|23
|29
|5
|3
|54
|139
|193
|Wichita
|59
|22
|28
|6
|3
|53
|174
|208
|Allen
|62
|21
|35
|4
|2
|48
|177
|227
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 5, Orlando 1
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO
Maine 4, South Carolina 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati 4, Indy 2
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
