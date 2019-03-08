All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 59 39 16 4 0 82 217 161 Adirondack 60 31 21 5 3 70 191 176 Maine 60 33 25 1 1 68 188 198 Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196 Brampton 58 29 23 5 1 64 194 180 Worcester 58 27 22 5 4 63 155 172 Reading 59 25 25 4 5 59 178 192 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 61 41 15 5 0 87 232 151 Orlando 56 31 21 4 0 66 198 191 Jacksonville 59 30 25 2 2 64 170 177 South Carolina 59 26 28 5 0 57 172 187 Atlanta 57 24 25 7 1 56 152 168 Norfolk 59 23 29 4 3 53 179 225 Greenville 60 21 34 3 2 47 158 214 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 58 41 10 4 3 89 231 138 Toledo 57 33 16 5 3 74 204 182 Fort Wayne 57 28 20 3 6 65 181 204 Kalamazoo 58 30 24 2 2 64 203 217 Wheeling 59 27 25 6 1 61 205 196 Indy 58 27 28 2 1 57 185 205 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 59 35 20 2 2 74 197 161 Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168 Utah 58 32 19 4 3 71 194 171 Kansas City 57 30 23 3 1 64 182 176 Rapid City 60 23 29 5 3 54 139 193 Wichita 59 22 28 6 3 53 174 208 Allen 62 21 35 4 2 48 177 227

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Orlando 1

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO

Maine 4, South Carolina 1

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati 4, Indy 2

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

