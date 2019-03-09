Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 9, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 60 39 17 4 0 82 219 165
Adirondack 60 31 21 5 3 70 191 176
Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200
Brampton 59 30 23 5 1 66 199 183
Manchester 59 30 25 2 2 64 190 196
Worcester 58 27 22 5 4 63 155 172
Reading 60 25 26 4 5 59 181 197
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 61 41 15 5 0 87 232 151
Orlando 57 32 21 4 0 68 202 193
Jacksonville 61 32 25 2 2 68 175 180
South Carolina 60 27 28 5 0 59 174 188
Atlanta 57 24 25 7 1 56 152 168
Norfolk 59 23 29 4 3 53 179 225
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 58 41 10 4 3 89 231 138
Toledo 57 33 16 5 3 74 204 182
Fort Wayne 57 28 20 3 6 65 181 204
Kalamazoo 58 30 24 2 2 64 203 217
Wheeling 59 27 25 6 1 61 205 196
Indy 58 27 28 2 1 57 185 205
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 60 35 21 2 2 74 199 165
Tulsa 60 34 20 4 2 74 188 168
Utah 59 32 20 4 3 71 194 174
Kansas City 58 31 23 3 1 66 191 179
Rapid City 61 24 29 5 3 56 142 193
Wichita 60 23 28 6 3 55 178 210
Allen 63 21 36 4 2 48 180 236

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Orlando 1

Worcester 3, Adirondack 2, SO

Maine 4, South Carolina 1

Advertisement

Florida 3, Atlanta 1

Fort Wayne 3, Kalamazoo 2, OT

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 2, SO

Cincinnati 4, Indy 2

Kansas City 9, Allen 3

Rapid City 3, Utah 0

Wichita 4, Idaho 2

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 5, Reading 3

Orlando 4, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 2, Maine 1, OT

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Orlando at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.