ECHL At A Glance

March 11, 2019 4:03 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 61 39 17 4 1 83 222 169
Adirondack 61 31 22 5 3 70 192 179
Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200
Manchester 61 32 25 2 2 68 196 199
Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189
Worcester 60 28 23 5 4 65 161 175
Reading 61 26 26 4 5 61 187 201
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 62 42 15 5 0 89 236 154
Orlando 58 33 21 4 0 70 206 196
Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184
South Carolina 61 28 28 5 0 61 176 188
Atlanta 59 25 25 7 2 59 159 173
Norfolk 61 23 30 5 3 54 182 234
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 59 42 10 4 3 91 235 141
Toledo 59 33 18 5 3 74 205 190
Fort Wayne 58 29 20 3 6 67 185 205
Kalamazoo 60 31 25 2 2 66 208 222
Wheeling 60 27 25 6 2 62 208 200
Indy 60 29 28 2 1 61 191 206
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171
Tulsa 61 34 21 4 2 74 190 171
Utah 60 32 20 4 4 72 196 177
Kansas City 59 31 23 3 2 67 194 183
Rapid City 62 25 29 5 3 58 145 195
Wichita 61 24 28 6 3 57 184 215
Allen 64 22 36 4 2 50 183 238

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Reading 6, Brampton 4

Orlando 4, Newfoundland 3, SO

Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 3, SO

Manchester 3, Norfolk 2, OT

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1

Indy 4, Toledo 0

South Carolina 2, Worcester 0

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, SO

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

