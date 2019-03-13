|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|61
|39
|17
|4
|1
|83
|222
|169
|Adirondack
|61
|31
|22
|5
|3
|70
|192
|179
|Maine
|61
|33
|25
|2
|1
|69
|189
|200
|Manchester
|61
|32
|25
|2
|2
|68
|196
|199
|Brampton
|60
|30
|24
|5
|1
|66
|203
|189
|Worcester
|60
|28
|23
|5
|4
|65
|161
|175
|Reading
|61
|26
|26
|4
|5
|61
|187
|201
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|63
|43
|15
|5
|0
|91
|241
|158
|Orlando
|59
|33
|21
|4
|1
|71
|210
|201
|Jacksonville
|62
|32
|26
|2
|2
|68
|176
|184
|South Carolina
|61
|28
|28
|5
|0
|61
|176
|188
|Atlanta
|59
|25
|25
|7
|2
|59
|159
|173
|Norfolk
|61
|23
|30
|5
|3
|54
|182
|234
|Greenville
|62
|21
|35
|3
|3
|48
|161
|219
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|59
|42
|10
|4
|3
|91
|235
|141
|Toledo
|59
|33
|18
|5
|3
|74
|205
|190
|Fort Wayne
|58
|29
|20
|3
|6
|67
|185
|205
|Kalamazoo
|60
|31
|25
|2
|2
|66
|208
|222
|Wheeling
|61
|28
|25
|6
|2
|64
|210
|201
|Indy
|61
|29
|28
|2
|2
|62
|192
|208
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|62
|35
|21
|4
|2
|76
|194
|171
|Idaho
|61
|35
|21
|3
|2
|75
|204
|171
|Utah
|60
|32
|20
|4
|4
|72
|196
|177
|Kansas City
|59
|31
|23
|3
|2
|67
|194
|183
|Rapid City
|62
|25
|29
|5
|3
|58
|145
|195
|Wichita
|61
|24
|28
|6
|3
|57
|184
|215
|Allen
|65
|22
|37
|4
|2
|50
|183
|242
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wheeling 2, Indy 1, SO
Tulsa 4, Allen 0
Florida 5, Orlando 4, SO
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
