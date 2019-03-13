Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ECHL At A Glance

March 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 61 39 17 4 1 83 222 169
Adirondack 61 31 22 5 3 70 192 179
Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200
Manchester 61 32 25 2 2 68 196 199
Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189
Worcester 60 28 23 5 4 65 161 175
Reading 61 26 26 4 5 61 187 201
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Florida 63 43 15 5 0 91 241 158
Orlando 59 33 21 4 1 71 210 201
Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184
South Carolina 61 28 28 5 0 61 176 188
Atlanta 59 25 25 7 2 59 159 173
Norfolk 61 23 30 5 3 54 182 234
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 60 43 10 4 3 93 240 145
Toledo 59 33 18 5 3 74 205 190
Fort Wayne 59 29 21 3 6 67 189 210
Kalamazoo 60 31 25 2 2 66 208 222
Wheeling 61 28 25 6 2 64 210 201
Indy 61 29 28 2 2 62 192 208
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 62 35 21 4 2 76 194 171
Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171
Utah 60 32 20 4 4 72 196 177
Kansas City 59 31 23 3 2 67 194 183
Rapid City 62 25 29 5 3 58 145 195
Wichita 61 24 28 6 3 57 184 215
Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wheeling 2, Indy 1, SO

Tulsa 4, Allen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Florida 5, Orlando 4, SO

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

