All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 62 39 18 4 1 83 223 173 Adirondack 62 32 22 5 3 72 196 180 Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200 Manchester 62 32 26 2 2 68 198 204 Worcester 61 29 23 5 4 67 166 177 Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189 Reading 62 27 26 4 5 63 192 203 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 64 44 15 5 0 93 243 159 Orlando 59 33 21 4 1 71 210 201 Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184 South Carolina 63 28 29 5 1 62 182 198 Atlanta 61 26 25 7 3 62 164 178 Norfolk 62 24 30 5 3 56 188 237 Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Cincinnati 60 43 10 4 3 93 240 145 Toledo 60 34 18 5 3 76 209 193 Fort Wayne 59 29 21 3 6 67 189 210 Kalamazoo 61 31 26 2 2 66 211 226 Wheeling 61 28 25 6 2 64 210 201 Indy 62 29 29 2 2 62 194 213 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 62 35 21 4 2 76 194 171 Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171 Utah 61 32 21 4 4 72 197 179 Kansas City 59 31 23 3 2 67 194 183 Rapid City 63 26 29 5 3 60 147 196 Wichita 61 24 28 6 3 57 184 215 Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 2, Utah 1

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Indy 2

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 1

Worcester 5, Manchester 2

Norfolk 6, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida 2, Atlanta 1, SO

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.