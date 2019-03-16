Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 16, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 62 39 18 4 1 83 223 173
Adirondack 62 32 22 5 3 72 196 180
Maine 61 33 25 2 1 69 189 200
Manchester 62 32 26 2 2 68 198 204
Worcester 61 29 23 5 4 67 166 177
Brampton 60 30 24 5 1 66 203 189
Reading 62 27 26 4 5 63 192 203
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Florida 64 44 15 5 0 93 243 159
Orlando 59 33 21 4 1 71 210 201
Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184
South Carolina 63 28 29 5 1 62 182 198
Atlanta 61 26 25 7 3 62 164 178
Norfolk 62 24 30 5 3 56 188 237
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 61 44 10 4 3 95 245 146
Toledo 60 34 18 5 3 76 209 193
Fort Wayne 59 29 21 3 6 67 189 210
Kalamazoo 61 31 26 2 2 66 211 226
Wheeling 62 28 26 6 2 64 211 206
Indy 62 29 29 2 2 62 194 213
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 62 35 21 4 2 76 194 171
Idaho 61 35 21 3 2 75 204 171
Utah 61 32 21 4 4 72 197 179
Kansas City 60 32 23 3 2 69 197 185
Rapid City 63 26 29 5 3 60 147 196
Wichita 62 24 29 6 3 57 186 218
Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Indy 2

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 1

Worcester 5, Manchester 2

Norfolk 6, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 1, SO

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

