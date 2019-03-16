|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|62
|39
|18
|4
|1
|83
|223
|173
|Adirondack
|62
|32
|22
|5
|3
|72
|196
|180
|Maine
|61
|33
|25
|2
|1
|69
|189
|200
|Manchester
|62
|32
|26
|2
|2
|68
|198
|204
|Worcester
|61
|29
|23
|5
|4
|67
|166
|177
|Brampton
|60
|30
|24
|5
|1
|66
|203
|189
|Reading
|62
|27
|26
|4
|5
|63
|192
|203
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|64
|44
|15
|5
|0
|93
|243
|159
|Orlando
|59
|33
|21
|4
|1
|71
|210
|201
|Jacksonville
|62
|32
|26
|2
|2
|68
|176
|184
|South Carolina
|63
|28
|29
|5
|1
|62
|182
|198
|Atlanta
|61
|26
|25
|7
|3
|62
|164
|178
|Norfolk
|62
|24
|30
|5
|3
|56
|188
|237
|Greenville
|62
|21
|35
|3
|3
|48
|161
|219
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|61
|44
|10
|4
|3
|95
|245
|146
|Toledo
|60
|34
|18
|5
|3
|76
|209
|193
|Fort Wayne
|59
|29
|21
|3
|6
|67
|189
|210
|Kalamazoo
|61
|31
|26
|2
|2
|66
|211
|226
|Wheeling
|62
|28
|26
|6
|2
|64
|211
|206
|Indy
|62
|29
|29
|2
|2
|62
|194
|213
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|62
|35
|21
|4
|2
|76
|194
|171
|Idaho
|61
|35
|21
|3
|2
|75
|204
|171
|Utah
|61
|32
|21
|4
|4
|72
|197
|179
|Kansas City
|60
|32
|23
|3
|2
|69
|197
|185
|Rapid City
|63
|26
|29
|5
|3
|60
|147
|196
|Wichita
|62
|24
|29
|6
|3
|57
|186
|218
|Allen
|65
|22
|37
|4
|2
|50
|183
|242
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Indy 2
Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 1
Worcester 5, Manchester 2
Norfolk 6, South Carolina 3
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1
Florida 2, Atlanta 1, SO
Kansas City 3, Wichita 2
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Indy at Reading, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.