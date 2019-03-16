Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 16, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 63 39 19 4 1 83 227 179
Adirondack 63 33 22 5 3 74 202 184
Maine 62 33 26 2 1 69 192 205
Worcester 62 30 23 5 4 69 171 180
Manchester 62 32 26 2 2 68 198 204
Brampton 61 30 25 5 1 66 204 193
Reading 63 27 27 4 5 63 193 208
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Florida 65 45 15 5 0 95 247 162
Orlando 60 34 21 4 1 73 216 203
Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184
South Carolina 64 28 30 5 1 62 185 202
Atlanta 61 26 25 7 3 62 164 178
Norfolk 62 24 30 5 3 56 188 237
Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 45 10 4 3 97 248 146
Toledo 61 35 18 5 3 78 212 195
Fort Wayne 60 30 21 3 6 69 193 211
Kalamazoo 62 31 27 2 2 66 211 229
Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214
Wheeling 63 28 27 6 2 64 213 209
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 62 35 21 4 2 76 194 171
Idaho 62 35 22 3 2 75 206 177
Utah 61 32 21 4 4 72 197 179
Kansas City 60 32 23 3 2 69 197 185
Rapid City 63 26 29 5 3 60 147 196
Wichita 62 24 29 6 3 57 186 218
Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Indy 2

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 1

Worcester 5, Manchester 2

Norfolk 6, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 1, SO

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 1

Indy 5, Reading 1

Orlando 6, Idaho 2

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Maine 3

Toledo 3, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 0

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

