All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 63 39 19 4 1 83 227 179 Adirondack 63 33 22 5 3 74 202 184 Maine 62 33 26 2 1 69 192 205 Worcester 62 30 23 5 4 69 171 180 Manchester 62 32 26 2 2 68 198 204 Brampton 61 30 25 5 1 66 204 193 Reading 63 27 27 4 5 63 193 208 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 65 45 15 5 0 95 247 162 Orlando 60 34 21 4 1 73 216 203 Jacksonville 62 32 26 2 2 68 176 184 South Carolina 64 28 30 5 1 62 185 202 Atlanta 61 26 25 7 3 62 164 178 Norfolk 62 24 30 5 3 56 188 237 Greenville 62 21 35 3 3 48 161 219 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Cincinnati 62 45 10 4 3 97 248 146 Toledo 61 35 18 5 3 78 212 195 Fort Wayne 60 30 21 3 6 69 193 211 Kalamazoo 62 31 27 2 2 66 211 229 Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214 Wheeling 63 28 27 6 2 64 213 209 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173 Idaho 62 35 22 3 2 75 206 177 Utah 61 32 21 4 4 72 197 179 Kansas City 61 32 24 3 2 69 199 191 Rapid City 63 26 29 5 3 60 147 196 Wichita 62 24 29 6 3 57 186 218 Allen 65 22 37 4 2 50 183 242

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Indy 2

Adirondack 4, Newfoundland 1

Worcester 5, Manchester 2

Norfolk 6, South Carolina 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 1

Florida 2, Atlanta 1, SO

Kansas City 3, Wichita 2

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 1

Indy 5, Reading 1

Orlando 6, Idaho 2

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Worcester 5, Maine 3

Toledo 3, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 0

Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

