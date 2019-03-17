|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|63
|39
|19
|4
|1
|83
|227
|179
|Adirondack
|63
|33
|22
|5
|3
|74
|202
|184
|Maine
|62
|33
|26
|2
|1
|69
|192
|205
|Worcester
|62
|30
|23
|5
|4
|69
|171
|180
|Manchester
|62
|32
|26
|2
|2
|68
|198
|204
|Brampton
|62
|30
|26
|5
|1
|66
|206
|197
|Reading
|63
|27
|27
|4
|5
|63
|193
|208
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|65
|45
|15
|5
|0
|95
|247
|162
|Orlando
|60
|34
|21
|4
|1
|73
|216
|203
|Jacksonville
|62
|32
|26
|2
|2
|68
|176
|184
|South Carolina
|64
|28
|30
|5
|1
|62
|185
|202
|Atlanta
|61
|26
|25
|7
|3
|62
|164
|178
|Norfolk
|62
|24
|30
|5
|3
|56
|188
|237
|Greenville
|62
|21
|35
|3
|3
|48
|161
|219
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|62
|45
|10
|4
|3
|97
|248
|146
|Toledo
|62
|35
|19
|5
|3
|78
|213
|197
|Fort Wayne
|61
|31
|21
|3
|6
|71
|197
|213
|Kalamazoo
|63
|32
|27
|2
|2
|68
|213
|230
|Indy
|63
|30
|29
|2
|2
|64
|199
|214
|Wheeling
|63
|28
|27
|6
|2
|64
|213
|209
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|63
|36
|21
|4
|2
|78
|200
|173
|Idaho
|62
|35
|22
|3
|2
|75
|206
|177
|Utah
|62
|33
|21
|4
|4
|74
|202
|181
|Kansas City
|61
|32
|24
|3
|2
|69
|199
|191
|Rapid City
|64
|26
|30
|5
|3
|60
|149
|201
|Wichita
|62
|24
|29
|6
|3
|57
|186
|218
|Allen
|65
|22
|37
|4
|2
|50
|183
|242
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 1
Indy 5, Reading 1
Orlando 6, Idaho 2
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Worcester 5, Maine 3
Toledo 3, Wheeling 2
Cincinnati 3, Kalamazoo 0
Tulsa 6, Kansas City 2
Utah 5, Rapid City 2
Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 2
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 1
Jacksonville at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Orlando, 5:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
