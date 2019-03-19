|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|64
|39
|19
|4
|2
|84
|231
|184
|Adirondack
|64
|34
|22
|5
|3
|76
|208
|187
|Maine
|63
|34
|26
|2
|1
|71
|197
|209
|Manchester
|63
|33
|26
|2
|2
|70
|205
|208
|Worcester
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|175
|187
|Brampton
|62
|30
|26
|5
|1
|66
|206
|197
|Reading
|64
|27
|28
|4
|5
|63
|196
|214
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|66
|45
|16
|5
|0
|95
|251
|168
|Orlando
|61
|34
|22
|4
|1
|73
|217
|207
|Jacksonville
|63
|33
|26
|2
|2
|70
|178
|185
|South Carolina
|65
|29
|30
|5
|1
|64
|191
|206
|Atlanta
|62
|27
|25
|7
|3
|64
|166
|179
|Norfolk
|63
|24
|31
|5
|3
|56
|189
|239
|Greenville
|63
|21
|36
|3
|3
|48
|162
|221
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Cincinnati
|62
|45
|10
|4
|3
|97
|248
|146
|Toledo
|62
|35
|19
|5
|3
|78
|213
|197
|Fort Wayne
|61
|31
|21
|3
|6
|71
|197
|213
|Kalamazoo
|63
|32
|27
|2
|2
|68
|213
|230
|Indy
|63
|30
|29
|2
|2
|64
|199
|214
|Wheeling
|63
|28
|27
|6
|2
|64
|213
|209
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Tulsa
|63
|36
|21
|4
|2
|78
|200
|173
|x-Idaho
|63
|36
|22
|3
|2
|77
|210
|178
|Utah
|63
|33
|22
|4
|4
|74
|205
|185
|Kansas City
|61
|32
|24
|3
|2
|69
|199
|191
|Rapid City
|65
|27
|30
|5
|3
|62
|153
|204
|Wichita
|63
|24
|29
|7
|3
|58
|191
|224
|Allen
|66
|23
|37
|4
|2
|52
|189
|247
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Rapid City 4, Utah 3
Idaho at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
