All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 39 19 4 2 84 231 184 Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187 Maine 63 34 26 2 1 71 197 209 Manchester 63 33 26 2 2 70 205 208 Worcester 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 187 Brampton 62 30 26 5 1 66 206 197 Reading 64 27 28 4 5 63 196 214 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168 Orlando 62 34 23 4 1 73 219 214 Jacksonville 63 33 26 2 2 70 178 185 South Carolina 66 30 30 5 1 66 195 208 Atlanta 62 27 25 7 3 64 166 179 Norfolk 63 24 31 5 3 56 189 239 Greenville 63 21 36 3 3 48 162 221 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Cincinnati 62 45 10 4 3 97 248 146 Toledo 62 35 19 5 3 78 213 197 Fort Wayne 61 31 21 3 6 71 197 213 Kalamazoo 63 32 27 2 2 68 213 230 Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214 Wheeling 63 28 27 6 2 64 213 209 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 64 37 22 3 2 79 217 180 x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173 Utah 63 33 22 4 4 74 205 185 Kansas City 62 32 25 3 2 69 201 195 Rapid City 65 27 30 5 3 62 153 204 Wichita 63 24 29 7 3 58 191 224 Allen 66 23 37 4 2 52 189 247

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Rapid City 4, Utah 3

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho 7, Orlando 2

South Carolina 4, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

