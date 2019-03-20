Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 20, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 65 40 19 4 2 86 236 185
Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187
Maine 63 34 26 2 1 71 197 209
Manchester 64 33 27 2 2 70 206 213
Worcester 63 30 24 5 4 69 175 187
Brampton 62 30 26 5 1 66 206 197
Reading 64 27 28 4 5 63 196 214
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168
Orlando 62 34 23 4 1 73 219 214
Jacksonville 64 33 27 2 2 70 179 191
South Carolina 66 30 30 5 1 66 195 208
Atlanta 62 27 25 7 3 64 166 179
Norfolk 64 25 31 5 3 58 195 240
Greenville 63 21 36 3 3 48 162 221
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 63 46 10 4 3 99 252 147
Toledo 62 35 19 5 3 78 213 197
Fort Wayne 62 31 22 3 6 71 200 217
Kalamazoo 64 33 27 2 2 70 217 233
Indy 63 30 29 2 2 64 199 214
Wheeling 64 28 28 6 2 64 214 213
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 64 37 22 3 2 79 217 180
x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173
Utah 63 33 22 4 4 74 205 185
Kansas City 62 32 25 3 2 69 201 195
Rapid City 65 27 30 5 3 62 153 204
Wichita 63 24 29 7 3 58 191 224
Allen 66 23 37 4 2 52 189 247

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho 7, Orlando 2

South Carolina 4, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 1

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

