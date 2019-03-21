|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|65
|40
|19
|4
|2
|86
|236
|185
|Adirondack
|64
|34
|22
|5
|3
|76
|208
|187
|Maine
|63
|34
|26
|2
|1
|71
|197
|209
|Manchester
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|206
|213
|Worcester
|63
|30
|24
|5
|4
|69
|175
|187
|Brampton
|62
|30
|26
|5
|1
|66
|206
|197
|Reading
|64
|27
|28
|4
|5
|63
|196
|214
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|66
|45
|16
|5
|0
|95
|251
|168
|Orlando
|63
|35
|23
|4
|1
|75
|224
|215
|Jacksonville
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|179
|191
|South Carolina
|66
|30
|30
|5
|1
|66
|195
|208
|Atlanta
|63
|27
|26
|7
|3
|64
|167
|184
|Norfolk
|64
|25
|31
|5
|3
|58
|195
|240
|Greenville
|63
|21
|36
|3
|3
|48
|162
|221
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|63
|46
|10
|4
|3
|99
|252
|147
|Toledo
|62
|35
|19
|5
|3
|78
|213
|197
|Fort Wayne
|62
|31
|22
|3
|6
|71
|200
|217
|Kalamazoo
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|217
|233
|Indy
|63
|30
|29
|2
|2
|64
|199
|214
|Wheeling
|64
|28
|28
|6
|2
|64
|214
|213
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|64
|37
|22
|3
|2
|79
|217
|180
|x-Tulsa
|63
|36
|21
|4
|2
|78
|200
|173
|Utah
|63
|33
|22
|4
|4
|74
|205
|185
|Kansas City
|62
|32
|25
|3
|2
|69
|201
|195
|Rapid City
|65
|27
|30
|5
|3
|62
|153
|204
|Wichita
|63
|24
|29
|7
|3
|58
|191
|224
|Allen
|66
|23
|37
|4
|2
|52
|189
|247
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Manchester 1
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Kansas City at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Orlando 5, Atlanta 1
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.