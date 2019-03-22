Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 66 40 20 4 2 86 238 190
Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187
Maine 64 35 26 2 1 73 199 210
Manchester 64 33 27 2 2 70 206 213
Worcester 64 30 24 6 4 70 176 189
Brampton 63 31 26 5 1 68 208 197
Reading 65 28 28 4 5 65 201 216
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168
Orlando 63 35 23 4 1 75 224 215
Jacksonville 65 33 28 2 2 70 182 196
South Carolina 67 31 30 5 1 68 200 211
Atlanta 63 27 26 7 3 64 167 184
Norfolk 65 26 31 5 3 60 200 243
Greenville 64 22 36 3 3 50 167 224
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 65 47 11 4 3 101 258 153
Toledo 64 36 20 5 3 80 217 202
Fort Wayne 63 31 23 3 6 71 202 220
Kalamazoo 64 33 27 2 2 70 217 233
Wheeling 65 29 28 6 2 66 219 215
Indy 64 30 30 2 2 64 201 219
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 64 37 22 3 2 79 217 180
x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173
Utah 63 33 22 4 4 74 205 185
Kansas City 64 32 27 3 2 69 207 205
Rapid City 65 27 30 5 3 62 153 204
Wichita 63 24 29 7 3 58 191 224
Allen 66 23 37 4 2 52 189 247

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 5, Kansas City 3

Orlando 5, Atlanta 1

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 3

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 5, Kansas City 3

Wheeling 5, Indy 2

Maine 2, Worcester 1, OT

Brampton 2, Toledo 0

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

