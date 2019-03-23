|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|67
|41
|20
|4
|2
|88
|241
|192
|Adirondack
|65
|34
|23
|5
|3
|76
|209
|191
|Maine
|64
|35
|26
|2
|1
|73
|199
|210
|Manchester
|65
|34
|27
|2
|2
|72
|210
|214
|Brampton
|64
|32
|26
|5
|1
|70
|212
|198
|Worcester
|65
|30
|25
|6
|4
|70
|177
|193
|Reading
|66
|28
|28
|4
|6
|66
|203
|219
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|67
|45
|16
|5
|1
|96
|254
|172
|Orlando
|64
|36
|23
|4
|1
|77
|228
|218
|Jacksonville
|66
|34
|28
|2
|2
|72
|187
|197
|South Carolina
|68
|32
|30
|5
|1
|70
|207
|213
|Atlanta
|63
|27
|26
|7
|3
|64
|167
|184
|Norfolk
|66
|26
|32
|5
|3
|60
|201
|248
|Greenville
|65
|22
|37
|3
|3
|50
|169
|231
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|65
|47
|11
|4
|3
|101
|258
|153
|Toledo
|64
|36
|20
|5
|3
|80
|217
|202
|Fort Wayne
|63
|31
|23
|3
|6
|71
|202
|220
|Kalamazoo
|64
|33
|27
|2
|2
|70
|217
|233
|Wheeling
|65
|29
|28
|6
|2
|66
|219
|215
|Indy
|64
|30
|30
|2
|2
|64
|201
|219
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|65
|38
|22
|3
|2
|81
|220
|181
|x-Tulsa
|63
|36
|21
|4
|2
|78
|200
|173
|x-Utah
|64
|34
|22
|4
|4
|76
|210
|187
|Kansas City
|64
|32
|27
|3
|2
|69
|207
|205
|Rapid City
|66
|27
|31
|5
|3
|62
|154
|207
|Wichita
|63
|24
|29
|7
|3
|58
|191
|224
|Allen
|67
|23
|38
|4
|2
|52
|191
|252
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 5, Newfoundland 2
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3
South Carolina 5, Kansas City 3
Wheeling 5, Indy 2
Maine 2, Worcester 1, OT
Brampton 2, Toledo 0
Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2
Utah 5, Allen 2
Idaho 3, Rapid City 1
Manchester 4, Worcester 1
Orlando 4, Florida 3, SO
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, SO
South Carolina 7, Greenville 2
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1
Brampton 4, Adirondack 1
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
