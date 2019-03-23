All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Newfoundland 66 40 20 4 2 86 238 190 Adirondack 64 34 22 5 3 76 208 187 Maine 64 35 26 2 1 73 199 210 Manchester 65 34 27 2 2 72 210 214 Worcester 65 30 25 6 4 70 177 193 Brampton 63 31 26 5 1 68 208 197 Reading 65 28 28 4 5 65 201 216 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 66 45 16 5 0 95 251 168 Orlando 63 35 23 4 1 75 224 215 Jacksonville 66 34 28 2 2 72 187 197 South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213 Atlanta 63 27 26 7 3 64 167 184 Norfolk 66 26 32 5 3 60 201 248 Greenville 65 22 37 3 3 50 169 231 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 65 47 11 4 3 101 258 153 Toledo 64 36 20 5 3 80 217 202 Fort Wayne 63 31 23 3 6 71 202 220 Kalamazoo 64 33 27 2 2 70 217 233 Wheeling 65 29 28 6 2 66 219 215 Indy 64 30 30 2 2 64 201 219 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 65 38 22 3 2 81 220 181 x-Tulsa 63 36 21 4 2 78 200 173 x-Utah 64 34 22 4 4 76 210 187 Kansas City 64 32 27 3 2 69 207 205 Rapid City 66 27 31 5 3 62 154 207 Wichita 63 24 29 7 3 58 191 224 Allen 67 23 38 4 2 52 191 252

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 2

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3

South Carolina 5, Kansas City 3

Wheeling 5, Indy 2

Maine 2, Worcester 1, OT

Brampton 2, Toledo 0

Cincinnati 3, Fort Wayne 2

Utah 5, Allen 2

Idaho 3, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Worcester 1

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 7, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

