|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|67
|41
|20
|4
|2
|88
|241
|192
|Adirondack
|66
|34
|24
|5
|3
|76
|212
|197
|Manchester
|66
|35
|27
|2
|2
|74
|216
|216
|Maine
|65
|35
|27
|2
|1
|73
|201
|216
|Brampton
|65
|33
|26
|5
|1
|72
|218
|201
|Worcester
|66
|30
|26
|6
|4
|70
|178
|197
|Reading
|67
|29
|28
|4
|6
|68
|207
|220
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|67
|45
|16
|5
|1
|96
|254
|172
|Orlando
|64
|36
|23
|4
|1
|77
|228
|218
|Jacksonville
|66
|34
|28
|2
|2
|72
|187
|197
|South Carolina
|68
|32
|30
|5
|1
|70
|207
|213
|Atlanta
|65
|29
|26
|7
|3
|68
|174
|189
|Norfolk
|66
|26
|32
|5
|3
|60
|201
|248
|Greenville
|66
|22
|38
|3
|3
|50
|171
|234
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|66
|47
|12
|4
|3
|101
|264
|160
|x-Toledo
|65
|36
|20
|6
|3
|81
|218
|204
|Fort Wayne
|65
|32
|23
|4
|6
|74
|206
|224
|Kalamazoo
|65
|34
|27
|2
|2
|72
|220
|235
|Indy
|66
|32
|30
|2
|2
|68
|211
|227
|Wheeling
|66
|29
|29
|6
|2
|66
|221
|218
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|66
|39
|22
|3
|2
|83
|224
|181
|x-Tulsa
|65
|38
|21
|4
|2
|82
|212
|183
|x-Utah
|65
|34
|23
|4
|4
|76
|213
|193
|Kansas City
|65
|32
|28
|3
|2
|69
|210
|209
|Rapid City
|67
|27
|32
|5
|3
|62
|154
|211
|Wichita
|65
|24
|30
|8
|3
|59
|201
|236
|Allen
|68
|24
|38
|4
|2
|54
|197
|255
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Manchester 4, Worcester 1
Orlando 4, Florida 3, SO
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, SO
South Carolina 7, Greenville 2
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1
Brampton 4, Adirondack 1
Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2
Atlanta 4, Kansas City 3
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Allen 6, Utah 3
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5
Idaho 4, Rapid City 0
Brampton 6, Adirondack 3
Manchester 6, Maine 2
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Indy 7, Cincinnati 6
Reading 4, Worcester 1
Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, OT
Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1, OT
