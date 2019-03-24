Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

March 24, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 67 41 20 4 2 88 241 192
Adirondack 66 34 24 5 3 76 212 197
Manchester 66 35 27 2 2 74 216 216
Maine 65 35 27 2 1 73 201 216
Brampton 65 33 26 5 1 72 218 201
Worcester 66 30 26 6 4 70 178 197
Reading 67 29 28 4 6 68 207 220
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 67 45 16 5 1 96 254 172
Orlando 64 36 23 4 1 77 228 218
Jacksonville 66 34 28 2 2 72 187 197
South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213
Atlanta 65 29 26 7 3 68 174 189
Norfolk 66 26 32 5 3 60 201 248
Greenville 66 22 38 3 3 50 171 234
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 66 47 12 4 3 101 264 160
x-Toledo 65 36 20 6 3 81 218 204
Fort Wayne 65 32 23 4 6 74 206 224
Kalamazoo 65 34 27 2 2 72 220 235
Indy 66 32 30 2 2 68 211 227
Wheeling 66 29 29 6 2 66 221 218
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 66 39 22 3 2 83 224 181
x-Tulsa 65 38 21 4 2 82 212 183
x-Utah 65 34 23 4 4 76 213 193
Kansas City 65 32 28 3 2 69 210 209
Rapid City 67 27 32 5 3 62 154 211
Wichita 65 24 30 8 3 59 201 236
Allen 68 24 38 4 2 54 197 255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Worcester 1

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Orlando 4, Florida 3, SO

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, SO

South Carolina 7, Greenville 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 1

Brampton 4, Adirondack 1

Kalamazoo 3, Wheeling 2

Atlanta 4, Kansas City 3

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Allen 6, Utah 3

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5

Idaho 4, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 6, Adirondack 3

Manchester 6, Maine 2

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Indy 7, Cincinnati 6

Reading 4, Worcester 1

Tulsa 6, Wichita 5, OT

Fort Wayne 2, Toledo 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.