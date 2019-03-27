All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Newfoundland 67 41 20 4 2 88 241 192 Manchester 67 36 27 2 2 76 217 216 Adirondack 66 34 24 5 3 76 212 197 Maine 65 35 27 2 1 73 201 216 Brampton 66 33 27 5 1 72 218 202 Worcester 66 30 26 6 4 70 178 197 Reading 67 29 28 4 6 68 207 220 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 68 46 16 5 1 98 259 174 Orlando 64 36 23 4 1 77 228 218 Jacksonville 66 34 28 2 2 72 187 197 South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213 Atlanta 65 29 26 7 3 68 174 189 Norfolk 67 26 33 5 3 60 203 253 Greenville 66 22 38 3 3 50 171 234 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 67 48 12 4 3 103 269 163 x-Toledo 65 36 20 6 3 81 218 204 Fort Wayne 66 33 23 4 6 76 211 225 Kalamazoo 66 34 28 2 2 72 221 240 Indy 66 32 30 2 2 68 211 227 Wheeling 66 29 29 6 2 66 221 218 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 66 39 22 3 2 83 224 181 x-Tulsa 65 38 21 4 2 82 212 183 x-Utah 65 34 23 4 4 76 213 193 Kansas City 66 32 29 3 2 69 213 214 Rapid City 67 27 32 5 3 62 154 211 Wichita 65 24 30 8 3 59 201 236 Allen 68 24 38 4 2 54 197 255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester 1, Brampton 0

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 3

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

