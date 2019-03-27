Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

March 27, 2019 10:32 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Newfoundland 67 41 20 4 2 88 241 192
Manchester 67 36 27 2 2 76 217 216
Adirondack 66 34 24 5 3 76 212 197
Maine 65 35 27 2 1 73 201 216
Brampton 66 33 27 5 1 72 218 202
Worcester 66 30 26 6 4 70 178 197
Reading 67 29 28 4 6 68 207 220
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 68 46 16 5 1 98 259 174
Orlando 65 36 24 4 1 77 229 223
Jacksonville 66 34 28 2 2 72 187 197
South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213
Atlanta 66 30 26 7 3 70 179 190
Norfolk 67 26 33 5 3 60 203 253
Greenville 66 22 38 3 3 50 171 234
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 67 48 12 4 3 103 269 163
x-Toledo 65 36 20 6 3 81 218 204
Fort Wayne 66 33 23 4 6 76 211 225
Kalamazoo 66 34 28 2 2 72 221 240
Indy 66 32 30 2 2 68 211 227
Wheeling 66 29 29 6 2 66 221 218
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 66 39 22 3 2 83 224 181
x-Tulsa 65 38 21 4 2 82 212 183
x-Utah 66 34 24 4 4 76 215 198
Kansas City 66 32 29 3 2 69 213 214
Rapid City 67 27 32 5 3 62 154 211
Wichita 66 25 30 8 3 61 206 238
Allen 68 24 38 4 2 54 197 255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester 1, Brampton 0

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 5, Orlando 1

Wichita 5, Utah 2

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

