All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Newfoundland 68 42 20 4 2 90 245 194 Adirondack 67 35 24 5 3 78 215 199 Manchester 68 36 28 2 2 76 219 220 Maine 66 35 28 2 1 73 203 222 Brampton 67 33 28 5 1 72 220 205 Reading 68 30 28 4 6 70 213 222 Worcester 66 30 26 6 4 70 178 197 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 68 46 16 5 1 98 259 174 Orlando 66 36 25 4 1 77 231 227 Jacksonville 67 35 28 2 2 74 189 198 South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213 Atlanta 66 30 26 7 3 70 179 190 Norfolk 67 26 33 5 3 60 203 253 Greenville 68 23 39 3 3 52 176 238 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 67 48 12 4 3 103 269 163 x-Toledo 66 37 20 6 3 83 222 205 Fort Wayne 67 33 24 4 6 76 215 231 Kalamazoo 66 34 28 2 2 72 221 240 Indy 66 32 30 2 2 68 211 227 Wheeling 67 30 29 6 2 68 227 222 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 67 39 23 3 2 83 227 186 x-Tulsa 65 38 21 4 2 82 212 183 x-Utah 66 34 24 4 4 76 215 198 Kansas City 67 32 30 3 2 69 214 218 Rapid City 68 28 32 5 3 64 159 214 Wichita 66 25 30 8 3 61 206 238 Allen 68 24 38 4 2 54 197 255

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Reading 6, Maine 2

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Brampton 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4

Toledo 4, Kansas City 1

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

