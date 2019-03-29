|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Newfoundland
|68
|42
|20
|4
|2
|90
|245
|194
|Adirondack
|67
|35
|24
|5
|3
|78
|215
|199
|Manchester
|68
|36
|28
|2
|2
|76
|219
|220
|Maine
|66
|35
|28
|2
|1
|73
|203
|222
|Brampton
|67
|33
|28
|5
|1
|72
|220
|205
|Reading
|68
|30
|28
|4
|6
|70
|213
|222
|Worcester
|66
|30
|26
|6
|4
|70
|178
|197
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Florida
|69
|47
|16
|5
|1
|100
|264
|176
|Orlando
|66
|36
|25
|4
|1
|77
|231
|227
|Jacksonville
|68
|35
|29
|2
|2
|74
|191
|204
|Atlanta
|67
|31
|26
|7
|3
|72
|185
|192
|South Carolina
|68
|32
|30
|5
|1
|70
|207
|213
|Norfolk
|68
|26
|34
|5
|3
|60
|205
|258
|Greenville
|68
|23
|39
|3
|3
|52
|176
|238
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|67
|48
|12
|4
|3
|103
|269
|163
|x-Toledo
|66
|37
|20
|6
|3
|83
|222
|205
|Fort Wayne
|67
|33
|24
|4
|6
|76
|215
|231
|Kalamazoo
|67
|34
|28
|2
|3
|73
|222
|242
|Indy
|67
|33
|30
|2
|2
|70
|213
|228
|Wheeling
|67
|30
|29
|6
|2
|68
|227
|222
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Idaho
|67
|39
|23
|3
|2
|83
|227
|186
|x-Tulsa
|65
|38
|21
|4
|2
|82
|212
|183
|x-Utah
|66
|34
|24
|4
|4
|76
|215
|198
|Kansas City
|67
|32
|30
|3
|2
|69
|214
|218
|Rapid City
|68
|28
|32
|5
|3
|64
|159
|214
|Wichita
|66
|25
|30
|8
|3
|61
|206
|238
|Allen
|68
|24
|38
|4
|2
|54
|197
|255
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2
Reading 6, Maine 2
Greenville 4, Orlando 2
Adirondack 3, Brampton 2
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4
Toledo 4, Kansas City 1
Florida 5, Norfolk 2
Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 2
Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
