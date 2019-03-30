Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

March 30, 2019 8:05 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196
Adirondack 67 35 24 5 3 78 215 199
Manchester 69 36 29 2 2 76 221 225
Maine 66 35 28 2 1 73 203 222
Brampton 67 33 28 5 1 72 220 205
Reading 68 30 28 4 6 70 213 222
Worcester 66 30 26 6 4 70 178 197
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Florida 69 47 16 5 1 100 264 176
Orlando 66 36 25 4 1 77 231 227
Jacksonville 68 35 29 2 2 74 191 204
Atlanta 67 31 26 7 3 72 185 192
South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213
Norfolk 68 26 34 5 3 60 205 258
Greenville 68 23 39 3 3 52 176 238
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 67 48 12 4 3 103 269 163
x-Toledo 66 37 20 6 3 83 222 205
Fort Wayne 67 33 24 4 6 76 215 231
Kalamazoo 67 34 28 2 3 73 222 242
Indy 67 33 30 2 2 70 213 228
Wheeling 67 30 29 6 2 68 227 222
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
x-Idaho 68 40 23 3 2 85 231 189
x-Tulsa 66 38 22 4 2 82 213 186
x-Utah 67 35 24 4 4 78 220 201
Kansas City 67 32 30 3 2 69 214 218
Rapid City 69 28 32 5 4 65 162 218
Wichita 67 26 30 8 3 63 209 239
Allen 69 24 39 4 2 54 200 260

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Reading 6, Maine 2

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Brampton 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4

Toledo 4, Kansas City 1

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 2

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO

Utah 5, Allen 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 2

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

