All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Newfoundland 69 43 20 4 2 92 250 196 Adirondack 68 36 24 5 3 80 219 201 Manchester 69 36 29 2 2 76 221 225 Brampton 68 34 28 5 1 74 227 205 Maine 67 35 29 2 1 73 205 226 Reading 68 30 28 4 6 70 213 222 Worcester 67 30 27 6 4 70 178 204 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Florida 70 48 16 5 1 102 270 178 Orlando 66 36 25 4 1 77 231 227 Jacksonville 68 35 29 2 2 74 191 204 Atlanta 67 31 26 7 3 72 185 192 South Carolina 68 32 30 5 1 70 207 213 Norfolk 69 26 35 5 3 60 207 264 Greenville 68 23 39 3 3 52 176 238 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 67 48 12 4 3 103 269 163 x-Toledo 67 37 21 6 3 83 222 208 Fort Wayne 67 33 24 4 6 76 215 231 Kalamazoo 68 35 28 2 3 75 225 242 Indy 67 33 30 2 2 70 213 228 Wheeling 67 30 29 6 2 68 227 222 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA x-Idaho 68 40 23 3 2 85 231 189 x-Tulsa 66 38 22 4 2 82 213 186 x-Utah 67 35 24 4 4 78 220 201 Kansas City 67 32 30 3 2 69 214 218 Rapid City 69 28 32 5 4 65 162 218 Wichita 67 26 30 8 3 63 209 239 Allen 69 24 39 4 2 54 200 260

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Advertisement

Reading 6, Maine 2

Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Brampton 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 4

Toledo 4, Kansas City 1

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 2

Indy 2, Kalamazoo 1, SO

Utah 5, Allen 3

Wichita 3, Tulsa 1

Idaho 4, Rapid City 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Manchester 2

Florida 6, Norfolk 2

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton 7, Worcester 0

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 0

Kansas City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Brampton at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.