Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards retains WBC flyweight belt with unanimous win

March 23, 2019 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Edwards retained his WBC flyweight title by beating former sparring partner Angel Moreno by unanimous decision at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Edwards’ first defense of the belt he won from Cristofer Rosales three months ago was easier than expected in his home ring. Edwards outclassed his Spanish challenger to win all 12 rounds from all three judges.

Edwards (15-1) knocked down Moreno (19-3-2) in the eighth round and kept up his workrate, but couldn’t get the knockout he wanted.

___

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.