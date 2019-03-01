Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Elliott leaving UNC to be grad assistant at Arkansas State

March 1, 2019 2:36 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott is leaving graduate school to become a graduate assistant at Arkansas State.

In a statement Friday, Elliott called it a difficult decision. He thanked UNC fans and former coach Larry Fedora for “giving this kid from a small Texas town a shot to live out his dream.”

Elliott started nine games in a 2-9 season, throwing for 2,169 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions. UNC switched to freshmen Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder, and sophomore Chazz Surratt at various points, though Elliott took over again after each got hurt. He didn’t play in the finale against North Carolina State as Fortin went the entire way.

New coach Mack Brown says he had hoped Elliott would return but understood the decision.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

