Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
English FA charges Beardsley with racially abusing players

March 22, 2019 11:54 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has charged former Newcastle youth team coach Peter Beardsley with racially abusing players.

The former England international left Newcastle this month after he was placed on leave while an investigation into bullying was carried out.

Beardsley has been charged by the FA with using “abusive and/or insulting words” toward players in the Newcastle Under-23s squad.

The FA alleges this is an “aggravated breach” of the rules because they “included reference to ethnic origin and/or color and/or race and/or nationality.”

Beardsley has previously denied being a bully or racist.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

