English Women’s Championship player gets 5-game racism ban

March 20, 2019 11:10 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Sheffield United women’s player Sophie Jones for five games for racism.

Jones was found guilty of racially abusing a Tottenham player in a second-tier Women’s Championship game in January. She denied the charge.

The FA says the forward was also fined 200 pounds ($265) and ordered to go on an education course.

The specifics of the offense were not detailed. The FA says Jones was found guilty of “using abusive and/or insulting words — that included reference to ethnic origin and/or color and/or race.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

