Ertel leads UL-Monroe past C. Carolina 80-50 in Sun Belt

March 14, 2019 11:21 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Ertel had 20 points as Louisiana-Monroe routed Coastal Carolina 80-50 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament’s second round on Thursday night.

Ertel made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Travis Munnings had 17 points and seven rebounds for Louisiana-Monroe (18-14). Daishon Smith added 13 points. JD Williams had six rebounds and three blocks for Louisiana-Monroe.

The Chanticleers’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Louisiana-Monroe opponent this season. Coastal Carolina scored 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tommy Burton had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Chanticleers (15-16). Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 12 points. Zac Cuthbertson had 11 rebounds.

