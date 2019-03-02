Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Evans scores 15 to lift VCU past Richmond 69-66

March 2, 2019 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans had 15 points and six rebounds as VCU stretched its winning streak to 10 games, edging past Richmond 69-66 on Saturday.

Malik Crowfield had 14 points for VCU (23-6, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Issac Vann added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points for the visiting team.

Jacob Gilyard had 23 points and six assists for the Spiders (12-17, 6-10). Nathan Cayo added 12 points. Noah Yates had 11 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders for the season. VCU defeated Richmond 81-60 on Feb. 13. VCU matches up against George Mason on the road on Tuesday. Richmond faces UMass on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.