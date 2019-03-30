Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Everton beats West Ham for first win in London since 2017

March 30, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Everton claimed its first success in London since January 2017 by beating West Ham 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Kurt Zouma headed in from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner in the fifth minute and Zouma tapped in from Seamus Coleman’s cross in the 33rd to send Everton into ninth place.

“I’m very satisfied,” Everton manager Marco Silva said. “We are working to achieve this type of performance. It was 2-0 at halftime but could have been three, four or five. We controlled the second half and had the best chance to score.

“Since the first minute we were the best team on the pitch, and from the first moment we created problems for them.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

West Ham is 11th after blowing the chance to go seventh in the pursuit of Europa League qualification.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.