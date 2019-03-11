Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-Celtic Jabari Bird makes plea in domestic assault case

March 11, 2019 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Former Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is awaiting sentencing after making a plea in a case accusing him of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The 24-year-old Bird was released on bail after the hearing Monday pending sentencing May 28.

He pleaded to sufficient facts. The plea is not an admission of guilt but acknowledges a likely conviction at trial.

Bird faced several charges in the alleged attack on the woman in September, including strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

The woman said in a statement read in court that the violence started when she accused Bird of cheating.

The woman said “the physical and psychological pain you have caused me will haunt me forever.”

Bird and the woman declined to comment outside court. The Celtics traded Bird in February.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.