Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex Colombia soccer star arrested for drug shipments

March 20, 2019 2:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Southampton and Portsmouth midfielder Jhon Viafara has been arrested in his native Colombia on a U.S. drug warrant, officials said Wednesday.

Colombia’s chief prosecutor’s office said that prosecutors in Texas believe Viafara was part of a criminal network tied to the nation’s feared Gulf cartel, which for a decade moved large shipments of cocaine on fast boats and semi-submersible through the Pacific Ocean to Central America and onto the U.S.

He was arrested Tuesday along with four other people near the southern city of Cali after being involved in a car accident. Police said he was speeding while driving intoxicated.

The 40-year-old Viafara played on several Colombian club teams and the national team as well as Portsmouth, Southampton and Spain’s Real Sociedad before retiring in 2015.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Colombia’s booming cocaine trade has sometimes lured soccer stars who in retirement struggle to maintain the lifestyle they grew accustomed to in their prime playing days. A month ago, former national team defender Diego Leon Osorio was convicted for distributing narcotics.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.