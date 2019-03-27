Listen Live Sports

Ex-football star pens memoir about wrongful rape conviction

March 27, 2019 9:03 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Banks, whose story of being wrongfully accused of rape will be a feature film in August, has a memoir coming out the month before.

Atria Books announced Tuesday that Banks’ “What Set Me Free” will be published July 2. Banks said in a statement that he wants to call attention to “a flawed judicial system.” The film “Brian Banks” stars Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear and comes out Aug. 9.

Banks, a high school football star at the time he was accused, served more than five years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal on rape and kidnapping charges. He was released in 2007, but had to register as a sex offender. His accuser later recanted her claim and Banks was exonerated in 2012.

