Ex-MVP Wetteland indicted on 3 counts of child sex assault

March 29, 2019 3:38 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland on three counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The indictments Thursday in Denton County, north of Dallas and Fort Worth, follow Wetteland’s January arrest . He’s accused of making a child repeatedly perform a sex act on him.

The 52-year-old Wetteland was released in January after posting a $25,000 bond. A phone number couldn’t be found for him Friday and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Wetteland was the Most Valuable Player of the 1996 World Series when he helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. He posted four saves in that Series, which remains a major league record.

He was also inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame.

