Ex-NFL, CFL coach Trestman will lead Tampa Bay XFL team

March 5, 2019 4:09 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One-time NFL and Canadian Football League coach Marc Trestman will be the coach and general manager of the XFL’s Tampa Bay franchise.

The league announced the move Tuesday, with XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck calling Trestman “just the kind of offensive-minded coach whose style will fit the up-tempo, fast-paced game” the XFL plans to feature.

Trestman was coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013 to 2014 and won three Grey Cup championships as coach of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes (2009, 2010) and Toronto Argonauts (2017).

The XFL will begin play in February 2020 with franchises in Tampa Bay, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington.

The league previously announced Bob Stoops (Dallas), Pep Hamilton (Washington) and Jim Zorn (Seattle) will lead XFL teams.

